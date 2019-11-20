Coach Terry Stotts intimated after Tuesday's 115-104 loss to the Pelicans that Anthony will likely remain in the Trail Blazers' starting lineup, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

After the contest, Stotts was asked whether he sees Anthony as a starter going forward, to which he replied, "I don't see why not." Anthony noted that the two sides were transparent with one another during contract negotiations, and the implication was that he's been promised a significant role with his third team in as many seasons. The 35-year-old underwhelmed in his team debut Tuesday, playing 24 minutes and contributing 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting from the field while committing five turnovers.