Anthony (personal) isn't with the team and is listed as out for Friday's game against the Lakers.

The 35-year-old had the same listing on the initial injury report for Friday, though Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reported Thursday night the team hadn't yet indicated if he was ruled out. Anthony's status could be updated later Friday if he rejoins the team, but at this point he shouldn't be expected to be available for Portland. Nassir Little could be in line for an increased role in his absence.