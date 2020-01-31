Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Listed as out Friday
Anthony (personal) isn't with the team and is listed as out for Friday's game against the Lakers.
The 35-year-old had the same listing on the initial injury report for Friday, though Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reported Thursday night the team hadn't yet indicated if he was ruled out. Anthony's status could be updated later Friday if he rejoins the team, but at this point he shouldn't be expected to be available for Portland. Nassir Little could be in line for an increased role in his absence.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Not with team•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Out vs. Lakers•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Struggles with shot•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 22 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Produces hot return in Houston•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...