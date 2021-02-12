Anthony recorded 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 26 minutes Thursday in a 118-114 home win over the Sixers.

Anthony established his new scoring high with an outstanding fourth-quarter performance. He recorded 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), which accounted for 58.6 percent of how much the Trail Blazers scored that quarter. Anthony had logged his previous scoring high with a 23-point performance Tuesday. He needed only one game to surpass it and is now averaging 18.4 points across the Blazers' past five games.