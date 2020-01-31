Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Not with team
Updating a previous report, Anthony (personal) is currently away from the team, but he has not been officially ruled out of Friday's game against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
The Blazers haven't released any details, so all we know right now is that Anthony is currently away from the team. It's possible he could rejoin the club prior to Friday night, however, so consider the veteran questionable until further notice.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Out vs. Lakers•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Struggles with shot•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 22 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Produces hot return in Houston•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...