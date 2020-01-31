Updating a previous report, Anthony (personal) is currently away from the team, but he has not been officially ruled out of Friday's game against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

The Blazers haven't released any details, so all we know right now is that Anthony is currently away from the team. It's possible he could rejoin the club prior to Friday night, however, so consider the veteran questionable until further notice.