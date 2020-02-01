Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Off injury report
Anthony (personal) is not on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Anthony sat out Friday's game against the Lakers for personal reasons, but it seems like he'll take the court against the Jazz. In six January home games, Anthony averaged 14.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steal.
More News
