Anthony will be active for Tuesday's game against New Orleans, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

This game has been the target since Anthony joined the Blazers late last week on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract. It's unclear how much of a role he'll hold right away, but Portland is desperate for production in the frontcourt, so there's a good chance Anthony could see some run against one of the NBA's worst defenses Tuesday night. With Zach Collins, Pau Gasol and Jusuf Nurkic all sidelined, Anthony will compete primarily with Mario Hezonja, Rodney Hood, Anthony Tolliver and rookie Nas Little for playing time.