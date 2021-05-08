Anthony will not play in Saturday's game against the Spurs due to a sprained right ankle, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Anthony presumably picked up the injury in Friday's victory over the Lakers. With the team playing the second night of a back-to-back set, it is no surprise they are opting to err on the side of caution with their veteran power forward. His next chance to suit up will come Monday versus the Rockets.