Anthony (personal) will not play Friday against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Anthony is tending to an undisclosed personal matter and will miss Friday's game in Los Angeles as a result. His status for the second half of the team's back-to-back set, which will be played Saturday in Portland, is not yet known. In his absence, Trevor Ariza and Nassir Little are candidates to benefit from increased run.