Anthony recorded 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.
Anthony had a strong game, but it wasn't enough to secure the victory over the Clippers. It was his second 20-point performance of the bubble and his 16th 20-point performance of the campaign.
