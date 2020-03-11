Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Posts 21 points
Anthony registered 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 win over the Suns.
Anthony was coming off two straight single-digit scoring performances, but he bounced back nicely here and showed he is still capable of lighting up the scoreboard on any given night. Despite two sub-par outings, Anthony has looked good during the current month since he's averaging 14.2 points while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from three-point range in five March outings.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Lays bricks in loss to Suns•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Efficient 25 points in easy win•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Gets 26 minutes in blowout win•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Regresses in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Turns in vintage performance•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Goes for 20 points•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...