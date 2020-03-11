Anthony registered 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 win over the Suns.

Anthony was coming off two straight single-digit scoring performances, but he bounced back nicely here and showed he is still capable of lighting up the scoreboard on any given night. Despite two sub-par outings, Anthony has looked good during the current month since he's averaging 14.2 points while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from three-point range in five March outings.