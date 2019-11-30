Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Posts first double-double of season
Anthony had 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 boards, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes of a 107-103 win against Chicago on Friday.
Anthony continued his hot start since joining the Trail Blazers, logging his first double-double of the year while scoring in double figures in every game this season. The 35 year old is currently posting his best shooting percentage since the 2010-11 season and fifth-best of his career in his first season in Portland. He'll try to stay hot against the Clippers on Tuesday.
