Anthony tallied 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 24 minutes in Friday's 123-98 win over the Warriors.

Anthony has been a top bench player for the Trail Blazers early in the season, topping 15 points in three of his first four appearances of the year. The veteran moved into 14th on the all-time scoring list Friday and is now averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 rebounds over 23.3 minutes per game early in the season.