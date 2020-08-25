Anthony finished Monday's Game 4 loss to the Lakers with 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3PT, 3-3 FT) and two rebounds.
It was a frustrating night for Anthony, who made only one of his six attempts from deep and was visibly upset with the referees on a number of occasions. The veteran is still capable of a hot night from the field -- and he had several strong showings during seeding play -- but Anthony has been overmatched by the Lakers' frontcourt through four games.
