Anthony had nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes Thursday versus the Timberwolves.
The scoring effort ended a four-game streak of reaching double-digit points for the veteran forward. Anthony is averaging 12.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 24.3 minutes off the bench for Portland this season.
