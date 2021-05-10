Anthony (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets.
The veteran tweaked the ankle against the Lakers on Friday and was subsequently held out of Saturday's win over the Spurs. He'll likely get a chance to test it out pregame Monday before a final call in his made on his status. Prior to Friday, Anthony had strung together 13 straight double-digit scoring games, averaging 15.8 points on 49.0 percent shooting during that stretch.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Becomes NBA's 10th all-time scorer•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Another double-digit scoring effort•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Hits four triples in win Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 18 points vs. Clippers•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Vintage performance Sunday•