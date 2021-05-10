Anthony (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets.

The veteran tweaked the ankle against the Lakers on Friday and was subsequently held out of Saturday's win over the Spurs. He'll likely get a chance to test it out pregame Monday before a final call in his made on his status. Prior to Friday, Anthony had strung together 13 straight double-digit scoring games, averaging 15.8 points on 49.0 percent shooting during that stretch.