Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Questionable to return
Anthony is considered questionable to return to Friday's matchup with the Magic due to a left knee contusion.
Anthony had to head to the locker room shortly before halftime after suffering the injury. Mario Hezonja and Anthony Tolliver could see some extra run in the second half should he ultimately be unable to return.
