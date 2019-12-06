Play

The Trail Blazers have announced that they will convert Anthony's contract to a fully-guaranteed deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Anthony was initially signed to a one-year, $2.15 million contract, and after averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over his first eight contests, he'll receive a fully-guaranteed deal. The veteran forward will continue to be a key cog in the offense moving forward.

