Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Receives guaranteed deal
The Trail Blazers have announced that they will convert Anthony's contract to a fully-guaranteed deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Anthony was initially signed to a one-year, $2.15 million contract, and after averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over his first eight contests, he'll receive a fully-guaranteed deal. The veteran forward will continue to be a key cog in the offense moving forward.
