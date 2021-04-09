Anthony posted seven points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 17 minutes during Thursday's 122-103 loss to the Jazz.

Thursday marked the third straight game in which the veteran failed to see at least 20.0 minutes of playing time after averaging 27.3 minutes over the month of March. The addition of Norman Powell at the trade deadline and the return of Jusuf Nurkic (knee) has certainly had an impact on the former star's role. But it's also one of the first stretches all season that CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard have been on the floor at the same time. As a result, a completely healthy Trail Blazers rotation appears to mean Anthony is the odd man out, but it's possible the team is preserving the veteran sharpshooter for a more prominent role in the playoffs.