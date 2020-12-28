Anthony did not travel with the Blazers to Los Angeles due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The veteran will miss Monday's matchup against the Lakers, and it remains to be seen if he'll be sidelined for any additional games. Anthony is coming off of a five-point (2-9 FG), one-rebound, two-assist, two-steal outing in 20 minutes off the bench Saturday versus Houston.