Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 10 in season debut
Anthony totaled 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 loss to the Pelicans.
Anthony struggled in his season debut, finishing with more field goal attempts than points to go along with five turnovers and five fouls. He knocked down a couple treys, but otherwise it was an awful night for the former All-Star. It's unclear how long the Trail Blazers will roll with Anthony as the starting power forward, but he'll look to bounce back during Thursday's bout versus the Bucks.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: To start Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Expected to log 20 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Officially activated•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Won't play over weekend•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Inks deal with Portland•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...