Anthony totaled 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Anthony struggled in his season debut, finishing with more field goal attempts than points to go along with five turnovers and five fouls. He knocked down a couple treys, but otherwise it was an awful night for the former All-Star. It's unclear how long the Trail Blazers will roll with Anthony as the starting power forward, but he'll look to bounce back during Thursday's bout versus the Bucks.