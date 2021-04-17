Anthony registered 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Spurs.
Anthony didn't have his best shooting performance and only drained one of his four three-point attempts, but at least he managed to register double-digit scoring figures for the third time over his last four contests. Anthony has also drilled at least one trey in eight of his last nine appearances.
