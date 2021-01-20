Anthony registered 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 26 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the Spurs.
Anthony has reached the 20-point mark just once this season, but he has scored in double digits in all but three appearances while averaging 24.8 minutes per contest. He might be tasked with a bigger offensive role following the foot injury sustained by CJ McCollum, and that might translate into an uptick in his scoring numbers moving forward.
