Anthony had 15 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one assist in 35 minutes during Friday's 136-113 loss against the Lakers.

Anthony has scored in double figures in all but one game this season, but his shooting woes continue and he is only making 43.4 percent of his field goals. That shouldn't change moving forward, so Anthony will remain as the starting power forward ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Thunder.