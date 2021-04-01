Anthony played 22 minutes off the bench and chipped in 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and a steal in Wednesday's victory over the Pistons.

In doing so, he matched his scoring and rebounding totals from his previous two outings combined. While the veteran's scoring has been inconsistent during the second half of March, this was still his best month of the season offensively (15.8 points per game). Despite coming off the bench, Anthony has attempted double-digit shots in all but six games since the calendar moved to 2021.