Anthony posted 18 points (5-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 loss to the Clippers.

Anthony has upped his scoring lately and has averaged 20.0 points per game across the past four contests. The extra offense has been needed in the absence of Damian Lillard (hamstring). Considering Anthony has averaged just 13.5 points on the season, this has been a nice stretch for the veteran.