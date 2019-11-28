Anthony had 19 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 136-119 win over the Thunder.

Aside from scoring in double digits in every single game he has appeared on, Anthony has scored at least 18 points in three of his last four outings. He has also done it at a very efficient rate, shooting 49.2 percent from the field during that four-game span. Expect him to remain in the starting lineup Friday at home against the Bulls.