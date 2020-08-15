Anthony accumulated 21 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 126-122 win over the Grizzlies.

Anthony took smaller defenders into the post and repeatedly drew fouls, sinking all 10 of his free-throw attempts. Moreover, with the game hanging in the balance, he drained a three-pointer to put the Trail Blazers up by six with 21.0 seconds remaining. He'll have his work cut out for him defensively in the team's first round matchup versus the Lakers, but Anthony is almost certainly going to continue logging fairly heavy minutes.