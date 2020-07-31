Anthony contributed 21 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 140-135 overtime win against the Grizzlies.
Anthony committed five turnovers and five fouls but was absurdly efficient from the field, finishing with over twice as many points as field-goal attempts. Though Anthony is essentially the fourth option offensively, behind the likes of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, he is clearly capable of filling it up on any given night. Expecting Anthony to maintain this level of efficiency is a recipe for disappointment. However, the fact that he earned so many minutes (albeit in an overtime game) bodes well for his potential fantasy value going forward.
