Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 22 points
Anthony had 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-6 FT), and five rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-112 loss at Dallas.
It's a small-sample size, but Anthony has topped the 15-point mark in each of his last four outings and he is shooting 51.8 percent from the field during that span. The veteran has managed to remain productive this season, and he could be in line to gain additional workload on offense if C.J. McCollum is forced to miss time due to the ankle sprain he suffered Friday.
