Anthony managed 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Anthony returned to action after missing the previous game due to a knee concern. It was never deemed serious and the fact he played 37 minutes would indicate it is not a long-term thing. Anthony has been a bright spot for the Trail Blazers who slumped to their 17th loss of the season. The recent defensive production still seems unsustainable; however, he should be rostered in most leagues until he proves us otherwise.