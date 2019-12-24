Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 23 points in return
Anthony managed 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to the Pelicans.
Anthony returned to action after missing the previous game due to a knee concern. It was never deemed serious and the fact he played 37 minutes would indicate it is not a long-term thing. Anthony has been a bright spot for the Trail Blazers who slumped to their 17th loss of the season. The recent defensive production still seems unsustainable; however, he should be rostered in most leagues until he proves us otherwise.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Cleared to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Deemed questionable Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Won't play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Questionable to return•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Solid line in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Delivers 23 points in win•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...