Anthony posted 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 loss to the Nuggets.
Anthony was the leading bench scorer in the game, taking a high volume of shots and scoring efficiently. The performance marked the first time Anthony has scored at least 20 points since he scored 23 points during a Feb. 12 win over the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Another big game in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Logs season-high 24 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Hits career milestone in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Coming off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Another strong performance•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Will start Thursday•