Anthony posted 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 loss to the Nuggets.

Anthony was the leading bench scorer in the game, taking a high volume of shots and scoring efficiently. The performance marked the first time Anthony has scored at least 20 points since he scored 23 points during a Feb. 12 win over the Cavaliers.