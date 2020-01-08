Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 28, sinks game winner
Anthony accumulated 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 101-99 win over the Raptors.
Anthony drained the go-ahead basket with precious seconds remaining, plus he posted season highs in scoring and threes while swiping at least two steals for the ninth time through 23 appearances in 2019-20. He has also scored at least 20 eight times this season and will try to keep it rolling as the Trail Blazers fight for one of the final playoff spots in the Western Conference.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Gets hot in homecoming•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Shooting woes continue Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Struggles from field once again•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Struggles from field•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 23 points in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Cleared to play•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...