Anthony accumulated 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 101-99 win over the Raptors.

Anthony drained the go-ahead basket with precious seconds remaining, plus he posted season highs in scoring and threes while swiping at least two steals for the ninth time through 23 appearances in 2019-20. He has also scored at least 20 eight times this season and will try to keep it rolling as the Trail Blazers fight for one of the final playoff spots in the Western Conference.