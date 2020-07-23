Anthony finished with eight points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in Thursday's scrimmage against the Pacers.

The slimmed-down Anthony started at small forward, as the Blazers went with Jusuf Nurkic at center and Zach Collins at power forward. Anthony hit three field goals early on and also added an assist and two steals.

