Anthony finished with eight points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in Thursday's scrimmage against the Pacers.
The slimmed-down Anthony started at small forward, as the Blazers went with Jusuf Nurkic at center and Zach Collins at power forward. Anthony hit three field goals early on and also added an assist and two steals.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Posts 21 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Lays bricks in loss to Suns•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Efficient 25 points in easy win•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Gets 26 minutes in blowout win•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Regresses in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Turns in vintage performance•