Anthony totaled 10 points (4-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 122-116 loss to the Suns.

Anthony continues to battle his shooting demons, connecting on just 25 percent of his field-goal attempts. He has slowed after making an immediate impact in Portland and sits outside the top-150 over the past two weeks. He is still a player to have in most 12-team leagues; however, the time could come to cut bait at some point in the near future unless he gets things turned around.