Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Snags 15 boards versus Grizzlies
Anthony accumulated five points (1-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Grizzlies.
Anthony struggled badly from the field but finished with a season high in rebounding, this after hauling in just one board in 26 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Pelicans. He'll now have over a week to rest and recover in advance of next Friday's rematch versus New Orleans.
