Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Solid line in win
Anthony generated 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 win over the Warriors.
Anthony continues to hum on all cylinders, although his point total suffered a bit on Wednesday due to a lack of long-range shooting, which has become a staple for the veteran over the past few weeks. Now entrenched in the Portland starting five, Anthony should continue to enjoy success as the Blazers try to get back to .500 before the New Year.
