Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Solid output against former team
Anthony had 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-4 3PT, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 115-87 win over the Knicks.
Anthony has scored 15 or more points in six of his last eight outings and while his shooting percentages aren't pretty -- 40.6 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three-point range -- he has never been a very efficient scorer. He has settled as Portland's third-best scoring option behind Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, and he should remain on that role Thursday on the road against Denver.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 15 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Receives guaranteed deal•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Cools down in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Posts first double-double of season•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 19 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Turns back the clock•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...