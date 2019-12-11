Anthony had 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-4 3PT, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 115-87 win over the Knicks.

Anthony has scored 15 or more points in six of his last eight outings and while his shooting percentages aren't pretty -- 40.6 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three-point range -- he has never been a very efficient scorer. He has settled as Portland's third-best scoring option behind Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, and he should remain on that role Thursday on the road against Denver.