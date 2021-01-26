Anthony will start at power forward in Monday's matchup with the Thunder, Brooke Olzendam of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
The start will mark Anthony's first of the season. He will be replacing Robert Covington (concussion) in the lineup. The veteran forward has averaged 12.1 points and 3.1 rebounds across 25.0 minutes per game thsi season.
