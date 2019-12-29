Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Struggles from field once again
Anthony had 13 points (5-14 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 128-120 loss against the Lakers.
Melo's shooting woes continue and while he is averaging 14.0 points per game over his last five contests, he is also doing it while shooting just 40.3 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three-point range. Those efficiency problems might continue throughout the season, but Anthony could remain relevant as soon as he continues to score at a decent, consistent rate. Such has been the case during this season.
