Anthony had 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 121-115 loss at Utah.

Anthony has never been a player who can rely upon to deliver high scoring percentages, but he continues to remain productive even when his shot isn't falling as he has grabbed at least six rebounds in each of his last six games. Having said that, most of his value will be tied to his scoring and he needs to do that on a consistent basis to remain fantasy relevant.