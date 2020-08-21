Anthony only mustered two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist while turning the ball over three times in 27 minutes during Thursday's 111-88 Game 2 loss against the Lakers.

Anthony scored 11 points in Game 1, but he was a non-factor in Game 2 and couldn't repeat what he had done in previous games. The veteran forward scored 20 or more points in four of Portland's final five games before the playoffs, but he is averaging just 6.5 points on 23.5 percent shooting after the first two games of the series against the Lakers. Portland needs him to improve ahead of Saturday's Game 3, especially if Damian Lillard (finger) is not at full strength.