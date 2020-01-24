Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Struggles with shot
Anthony scored 16 points (7-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and tacked on 11 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Portland's 133-125 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.
Anthony attempted to help shoulder the load but just couldn't keep up with the runaway train that is the Mavericks league-best offense. Anthony has now logged a combined 80 minutes in his past two games while taking 35 shots. This was Anthony's fourth double-double of the season.
