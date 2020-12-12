Anthony produced 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 127-102 victory over Sacramento.

Anthony led all scorers in his first game as the sixth-man for the Trail Blazers. At 36 years old, Anthony is far from the dynamic player he once was but should still be able to score in double-digits on most nights. He is a great fit on the bench and while it does limit his fantasy upside, it strengthens the second unit and gives the Trail Blazers some much-needed depth.