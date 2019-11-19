Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: To start Tuesday
Anthony will start Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Anthony will be thrown right into the mix in his team debut, as he'll run with the first unit. Nassir Little is expected to revert to a bench role as a result. Portland figures to stagger Anthony's playing time Tuesday, considering he'll be capped at 20 minutes.
