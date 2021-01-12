Anthony recorded 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in a 112-111 win Monday versus Toronto.

Anthony was one of multiple Blazers players who took charge in the final quarter. He scored 13 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across a seven-minute span en route to Portland's comeback win. Though no longer in his athletic prime, Anthony could still supply some good value with sporadic performances like this one.