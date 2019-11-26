Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Turns back the clock
Anthony poured in 25 points (10-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Portland's 117-94 victory over the Bulls on Monday night.
In his fourth game as a Trailblazer, Anthony was in vintage form Monday, even posterizing Tomas Satoransky midway through the third quarter. Hoisting almost 15 shots per game, coach Terry Stotts has not been shy about getting Anthony involved. He has a significant role in Portland and could begin garnering attention on fantasy radars.
