Anthony finished with 27 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven boards, and one assist in 40 minutes of a 131-122 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday.

Anthony came out firing like a hungry rookie desperate to prove himself in game five, and the seasoned vet did his best to fill in with his team missing superstar Damian Lillard (knee) in the decisive game five. While his effort, which included a series high in points, helped keep the game close late in the fourth quarter, ultimately the Trail Blazers ran out of steam and the Lakers pulled away. The loss ends Portland's season.