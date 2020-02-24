Anthony finished with 32 points (11-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four boards, and one assist in 37 minutes of a 107-104 win against Detroit on Sunday.

Anthony looked like his old self scoring a season high in points while proving to be an effective second option to C.J. McCollum in the Trailblazers offense. Melo has stepped up his game in the last two contests with Damian Lillard (groin) sitting out. He'll look to keep his hot streak going against the Celtics on Tuesday.