Anthony amassed only two points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 127-99 loss to the Nuggets.

Anthony hit rock-bottom Tuesday, missing all of his shot attempts in what was a very poor performance. He has barely been a top-200 player over the past two weeks, a huge drop-off from where he was positioned only one month ago. If you need anything other than points and three's, it may be time to move on from him in standard formats.